Ector County Library offers adult high school online program

ODESSA, Texas — Getting an education is one of the best ways to get the ball rolling on starting a career and receiving a stable income and the Ector County Library is hoping to give that opportunity to anyone who wants it.

The Ector County Library is offering a program called Excel Adult High School, an education program geared towards helping folks get a high school diploma after they've aged out of school.

Library director Howard Marks says that they just want to help give people in the community a second chance.

“So what we wanna do is further literacy and we want to expose people to the world of knowledge and just give people more opportunities.” said Marks.

The program is self-paced and flexible around busy schedules.

Even though its online, students are supported by real teachers and tutors.

The program is free, but space is limited, and you must have a library card.

Marks wants to make it clear though that this isn’t a GED but rather an actual high school diploma.

“This is a full high school accredited diploma. They will get a real diploma and so it is not the alternative GED.” Marks continued.