Ector County Library introduces new technology for checkout

On top of books, residents will now have increased access to tablets, laptops and hotspots.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Library is helping Odessans stay connected by adding more than just books to their catalogue.

Now, residents of the county can check out tablets, laptops or hotspots as well.

It's all thanks to T-Mobile and the Federal Communications Commission providing grants and devices to the library.

The library and T-Mobile celebrated the partnership with a free Valentine's Day event featuring crafts, prizes, face painting and family fun.

“What we learned with COVID was the need for connectivity, particularly in rural America,” said T-Mobile Government Account Manager Alex Montanez. “The community of Midland-Odessa extends beyond Midland-Odessa, so the need was great.”