Library unveils new book kiosk at Rink n’ Roll

Citizens will have access to fiction and non-fiction books simply by swiping their Ector County library card.

ODESSA, Texas — Book lovers in Odessa have a cool new way to grab some new reading material at the entrance to Music City Mall’s Rink n’ Roll.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new Ector County Library lending library kiosk.

It's a free service featuring both fiction and non-fiction books.

“It's a real collaborative effort,” said Director of the Ector County Library Howard Marks. “It's nice seeing everybody come together and get excited about something, especially online. Seeing all the people get excited about this new idea. Seeing everyone's response, today and yesterday.”

People of all ages can use the service, but Marks said it is mainly intended for kids and teens.