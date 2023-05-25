Ector County Library kicks off summer reading program

The program makes reading even more fun for kids by adding prize incentives.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Library’s annual summer reading event "All Together Now" kicked off Thursday.

The party took place in Downtown Odessa’s Noel Heritage Plaza Park.

30 to 40 vendors were there to celebrate the children's department.

Snow cones, along with goodies such as coloring pages, toys and books were available.

Ector County Library Director Howard Marks briefly talked about the success of this year’s event.

“It's great,” said Marks. “We look forward to the community engagement. We love seeing all the crowds. We love seeing our friends and neighbors. It's wonderful, and especially on such a beautiful day outside.”

Marks also mentioned that this is the second biggest turnout for the event.