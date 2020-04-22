ODESSA, Texas — More people are going to the West Texas Food Bank for help than ever in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food bank workers seen at least a 30% increase and only expect that number to grow.

West Texans are taking care of West Texas: that increase in demand has also been met with an increase in donors.

"It's a testament to our community and how giving people are and how much people want to help in a crisis," said Craig Stoker, Director of Marketing and Resources for the West Texas Food Bank.

The food bank is no stranger to crisis- it's often the time that people reach out to them for help the most.

With an entire region in crisis and 18 counties to serve, they're stepping up to feed more people.

In the middle of a pandemic they've been able to meet the demand, but only through new donations.

"This is really only the beginning and we need to make sure that we're able to sustain the food bank's operations and that we're able to provide something consistent for our community who needs it," said Stoker. "We're so appreciative of the community for stepping up and giving large and small."

With an economy in dire straights, the WTFB anticipates that the demand will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

"Just because the world fell apart in the last three weeks doesn't mean that those rent payments came down or those car payments aren't due and those things that you've got to have to survive are still there and it's still expensive to live in the Permian Basin," said Stoker.

It's a need that continues to be met by the generosity of West Texas.

On pantry pick up days like Wednesday, the West Texas Food Bank has State Troopers helping to direct traffic.

They also have other partnered locations that they use the donations to buy food for.

The food at those locations is completely free as well. For a list of those visit the West Texas Food Bank's website.

