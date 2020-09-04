TEXAS, USA — Ector County and Midland Independent School Districts are providing weekend meals to families in need.

ECISD is providing breakfast and lunch for children Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Families can pick up food at most school campuses, the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, the South Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and the Goldsmith Community Center.

As of April 7 ECISD says they have served nearly 350,000 meals to families in the area.

Midland County is also handing out weekend meals, though they hand out all their weekend meals when families come to pick up food on Fridays.

