TEXAS, USA — Many people are struggling with how to feed their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From people cleaning the grocery store shelves bare to being laid-off as businesses shut down for quarantine, food can feel scarce at times.

However, there are plenty of resources on the web and through the Permian Basin to get you through this.

InStok.org

This website will allow you to check the stock of items in your area, as well as compare prices and monitor the stock of certain items.

School Meal Finder

This map will allow parents to find schools providing free foods to students. All you have to do is put in your address.

West Texas Food Bank

The Food Bank is distributing food through its pantries in Midland and Odessa. Click here to find out WTFB's hours.

Restaurants

If you are interested in supporting local businesses by ordering take out, you can find a list of Odessa and Midland restaurants that are still serving the community.

Some restaurants are also converting to a market where they can sell other goods. Contact your local restaurants to find out if they are offering these opportunities.

