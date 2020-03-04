MIDLAND, Texas — ExxonMobil has donated $100,000 to the West Texas Food Bank.

The donation will help the food bank provide hunger relief in the Permian Basin, particularly those facing economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The support we have received from ExxonMobil is crucial in a time where the food bank is having to spend extraordinary amounts of money to purchase food. I am forever grateful for their support," said Libby Campbell, executive director at the West Texas Food Bank.

WTFB has locations in Midland and Odessa for those in need of assistance.

If you would like to find out more about the West Texas Food Bank including how to donate you can visit the website.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

WTFB gets $30,000 donation from State Farm

West Texas Food Bank receives $30,000 donation to stock shelves

How to find food or restaurants near you