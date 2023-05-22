Big Spring Professional Fire Fighters speak out against proposed cuts

These cuts would reduce the department’s staff and number of stations.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Firefighters sounded the alarm Monday on proposed cuts to the department.

They went to the city council meeting to push back against the proposed cuts, which would reduce the fire department's staff by ten and reduce the number of fire stations from five to four.

The proposed cuts stem from the loss of grant money.

The city council says a grant from FEMA that the city used to bolster the department expired in March.

BSFD is worried, with firefighters saying the city is putting the budget before the public's safety.

According to the department, they're already running below the national standard for firefighter staff, and these cuts would only put more lives at risk.