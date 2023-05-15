Howard County law enforcement officials hold coffee with a cop

BIG SPRING, Texas —
Big Spring residents had a chance to grab coffee and donuts with representatives of Howard County law enforcement Monday morning.
The coffee with a cop event gave the public a chance to get to know the men and women in blue that are keeping the city and county safe.
It was also part of Howard County's acknowledgement of National Police Week.
Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams and Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker were honored with plaques of appreciation for their hard work.