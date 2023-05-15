Howard County law enforcement officials hold coffee with a cop

The event kicked off National Police Week with a chance for the community to get to know the officers keeping them safe.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring residents had a chance to grab coffee and donuts with representatives of Howard County law enforcement Monday morning.

The coffee with a cop event gave the public a chance to get to know the men and women in blue that are keeping the city and county safe.

It was also part of Howard County's acknowledgement of National Police Week.