MPD, OPD to join forces for officer memorial service

ODESSA, Texas — The Midland Police Department and the Odessa Police Department will come together Thursday for a memorial service in recognition of National Police Week.

The service will both honor officers from their departments who lost their lives in the line of duty over the years and officers from across the state who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

The memorial is open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, located at 6801 E Highway 80, in Odessa.