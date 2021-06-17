George W. Bush Childhood Home holding Third Thursday Reading event

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding a Third Thursday Reading event on June 17.
This free event will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the home's visitor center.
Children will be able to hear a variety of books read aloud, including the featured book "Linus the Troll". All children in attendance will also receive a copy of this book as well as a gift from an event sponsor.
If you are interested in attending this event, you can call 432-685-1112 to reserve your spot.
You can also follow the George W. Bush Childhood Home on Facebook for updates on future events.