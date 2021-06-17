George W. Bush Childhood Home holding Third Thursday Reading event

All children in attendance will also receive a copy of the featured book as well as a gift from an event sponsor.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding a Third Thursday Reading event on June 17.

This free event will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the home's visitor center.

Children will be able to hear a variety of books read aloud, including the featured book "Linus the Troll". All children in attendance will also receive a copy of this book as well as a gift from an event sponsor.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can call 432-685-1112 to reserve your spot.