Midland Parks and Recreation Division releases 2021 Movies in the Park film list

The series includes seven movie screenings throughout the summer.
Credit: Midland Parks and Recreation Division

MIDLAND, Texas —

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division announced the schedule for its 2021 Movies in the Park series on Thursday. The series, which runs through the summer, includes seven movies this year. 

The films will start at dusk and organizers encourage participants to bring lawn chairs. 

Below is a list of movies being shown this year: 

- May 21st   Centennial Park   Croods: A New Age

- June 4th   Hill Park   Sonic the Hedgehog

- June 18th   Dennis The Menace Park   Aladdin

- July 9th   CJ Kelly Park   Frozen 2

- July 23rd   Beal Park   Onward

- August 6th   Hogan Park   Trolls World Tour

- August 20th   Centennial Park   Toy Story 4

For more information on the events, click here.

