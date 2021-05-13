Midland Parks and Recreation Division releases 2021 Movies in the Park film list

MIDLAND, Texas —
The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division announced the schedule for its 2021 Movies in the Park series on Thursday. The series, which runs through the summer, includes seven movies this year.
The films will start at dusk and organizers encourage participants to bring lawn chairs.
Below is a list of movies being shown this year:
- May 21st Centennial Park Croods: A New Age
- June 4th Hill Park Sonic the Hedgehog
- June 18th Dennis The Menace Park Aladdin
- July 9th CJ Kelly Park Frozen 2
- July 23rd Beal Park Onward
- August 6th Hogan Park Trolls World Tour
- August 20th Centennial Park Toy Story 4
