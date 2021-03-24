Midland Parks and Recreation holds MLB youth competition

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is holding Major League Baseball‘s Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds.
The free event, presented by Scott’s, is MLB's official skills competition.
Participants are divided into age divisions 7 and 8, 9 and 10, 11 and 12 and 13 and 14. Winners can move on to the next level of competition, including the Team Championships at Major League ballparks.
