Odessa City Council approves Memorial Gardens erosion control project

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council has approved a project that will make repairs to the small bridge at Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Gardens erosion control project will add a concrete wall under the bridge to deal with the hard west Texas waters and other weather elements.
This will help manage the water better and stay within the budget according to the city's Park and Recreation Department.
"We rejected the first one," said Steve Patton, the Odessa Director of Parks and Recreation. "It was way out of line as far as the scope of the project and I redesigned it, we got it back in scope, got it back in budget and this is what we need to protect the erosion control."
As soon as the water dries up from the recent rain, construction will begin.