City of Midland to renovate playground structures at nine parks

All nine parks were reviewed for renovation by the Park and Recreating Commission.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has decided to renovate playground structures at nine different parks throughout Midland.

These playground structures were chosen and reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Commission based on analysis presented.

The City Council provided funding for these playgrounds along with the Javaid Anwar Family who made a donation for additional funding.

This additional funding allowed the City of Midland to renovate nine parks instead of only eight.

The order for construction will be Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms (which is finished already) , Elkins, Kiwanis, Essex, Henderson, Trinity, Beal, Lancaster and last but not least, Santa Rita.

All of this construction should be finished by summer 2021. People who would like to receive to more about these parkas can contact Laurie M. Williams by emailing lwilliams@midlandtexas.gov.