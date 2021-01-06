Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts return to Museum of the Southwest

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers to these free Sunday shows.

MIDLAND, Texas — Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts is returning to the Museum of the Southwest.

These free events will feature concerts and shows through June and July. Each concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Bands such as Unsweet Ts and the Tall City Band will be performing throughout the season on the lawn of the historic Turner Mansion.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets, and coolers are allowed for drinks.

Several performances will also be preceded by an additional free show from Midland Classic Theatre. This performance will switch between "Taming of the Shrew" and "Hamlet".