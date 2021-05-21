Movies in the Park returns to Odessa

Over the summer, families can catch seven movies for free.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is back with its annual Movies in the Park series.

Across seven Fridays in the summers, families can come out and enjoy a free movie.

Concessions will be available for purchase at each park. Families should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Each film will begin once it becomes dark.

The schedule for 2021's movies and the parks they will be shown in can be found below.

For more information on these events, you can visit the City of Odessa website.