Dead bats, birds litter Pecos street

We reached out to Pecos city officials for comment, but they said they don’t have one.

PECOS, Texas — Unfortunate images coming in from Pecos, as we received photographs from a viewer of dead bats and birds on the sidewalk.

The photos were taken outside of a barber shop off South Oak Street.

The owner of the barber shop said she's repeatedly asked the city to clean up the streets that are littered with these dead animals.

She said the city told her they've seen the bats and birds, but they've done nothing about the problem.