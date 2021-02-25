Wildlife Diversity Program calls on Texans for help following rise in reports of dead bats

They are asking for citizens to check under bridges and overpasses for the deceased animals.

TEXAS, USA — In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Wildlife Diversity Program of Texas Parks and Wildlife called on the public to help record cases of dead bats.

This follows reports to the program of high amounts of bat fatalities across the state.

They asked citizens to look under bridges and overpasses for the deceased bats, reminding those who choose to assist them that they should never handle bats, dead or alive.

If you come across dead bats, report the sighting, including how many of them you see, to the iNaturalist project through the link here.