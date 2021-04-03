Pecos trash overload: Why the city is having a backlog

PECOS, Texas — Stinky, fly-infested trash.



"Our town is so frustrated," Nancy Burkholder, Pecos resident said.



"It's a valid complaint. Unfortunately we've gotten behind," Seth Sorensen, Pecos city manager said.



Citizens in Pecos say they feel like the city is letting them down, one dumpster at a time.



"Me and a lot of other people feel that our community has been horribly mismanaged," Burkholder said.



"We've watched our town get dirty and run down and things like no trash service," Burkholder said.



So why does the city have this problem?



A few reasons.



"One is that we've had difficulty keeping up our trash trucks, which are now going on 7 years old, keeping them up and running as well as the snow of a few weeks ago put us behind. We did not feel comfortable putting our very large trucks into those very skinny alleys with the ice and mud, and so that put us behind almost an entire week," Sorensen said.



Now it's been 3 weeks with very limited trash pickup.



Nancy says it's never been this bad or widespread.



"We've had difficulty keeping even one or two up and going all at the same time," Sorensen said.



The city has 4 trucks that have been in use since 2004. They're now starting to fall apart.