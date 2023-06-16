Meet Sarabi, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

Sarabi can be shy, but it doesn’t take her long to come out of her shell.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Sarabi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter .

Sarabi is a 1-year-old German Shepherd/ Black Mouth Cur Mix.

Sarabi was found at large on the southeast side of town.

She has a collar leading us to believe someone loved her at one point, but we have not been able to locate owners.

She can be shy, but it doesn’t take her long to come out of her shell.

She has been at the shelter for 27 days and is ready to have a home to call her own!

The Andrews Animal Shelter is also having an adoption event this weekend. More information can be found in the Facebook group Andrews, TX Animal Shelter Adoptables .