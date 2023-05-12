Meet Honey, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

Honey is great with kids and other dogs, but does not like to share food!

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Honey, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter .

Honey is a two-year-old basset hound mix and was found as a stray.

Her foster family said that she is great with kids and other dogs, but does not like to share food! She is extremely affectionate and loves belly rubs!

She will be available to adopt during our adoption event on Saturday at the Andrews Animal Shelter from 8:30 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The Andrews Animal Shelter are also looking for businesses and individuals that might be interested in sponsoring adoptions through Project: Pawsitive Impact. The sponsorships are tax deductible, and a great way to get your name out in the community. For more information please contact Sara Brus at 432-523-5675 or sbrus@cityofandrews.org