Meet Lucia, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Lucia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter .

Lucia is a four-year-old boxer mix that was found wandering by the side of 385 and was brought in by a passerby.

Lucia is described as incredibly sweet and looking for a family to love! She is equal parts active and calm, but the shelter is pretty sure cuddling is her favorite.

She has not been around kids or cats since they got her, but she does well with other dogs.