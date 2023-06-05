Meet Zero, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

Meet Zero, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.
Zero is a 9-month-old fixed and vaccinated female Shiba Inu/Husky mix.
She was owner surrendered due to a change in the owner’s living situation.
She has a lot of puppy energy and is learning to walk on a leash. She also loves to play with people.
The previous owner said that she is great with kids and other dogs, but has not been exposed to cats.
If you are interested in meeting Zero, you can contact the Andrews Animal Shelter at 432-523-5675 to arrange a meeting.