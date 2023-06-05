Meet Zero, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

Zero is a 9-month-old Shiba Inu/Husky mix who has a lot of puppy energy!

Meet Zero, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter .

Zero is a 9-month-old fixed and vaccinated female Shiba Inu/Husky mix.

She was owner surrendered due to a change in the owner’s living situation.

She has a lot of puppy energy and is learning to walk on a leash. She also loves to play with people.

The previous owner said that she is great with kids and other dogs, but has not been exposed to cats.