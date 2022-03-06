Cookie was wandering Midland alone when she was found and no one has claimed her.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cookie, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Cookie us a six-month-old Australian Shepherd-Heeler mix.

MHC says she was wandering Midland alone when she was found and no one has claimed her.

She is extremely energetic, quite affection and doesn't hold back with the kisses.

Cookie would need a family who can help train her on basic commands but is young and eager to learn.