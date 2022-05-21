They'll do best with a family who is experienced with dogs and can help them trust again.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Peyton and Preston, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

The two small dogs were found wandering the streets of Midland together.

When they were brought to the humane coalition, Peyton was carrying a litter of puppies.

They are both up to date on their shots, but Peyton is still nursing her litter, so she'll have to wait to be spayed.

Both were afraid of people when they first got to the humane society, but they are slowly warming up to them.

MHC hopes to find them a home together.

They'll do best with a family who is experienced with dogs and can help them trust again.