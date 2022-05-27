Clo is a 9-year-old Lab and Great Dane mix who was recently returned by her family.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Clo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

She made a great pet, but when her family grew to include two small children, Clo wasn't able to adjust.

She is friendly, but she is pretty rambunctious and high energy. She might knock a toddler down, so the shelter is looking for a family who has no children or older children.

Clo was kept as an inside dog and is house broken.

She knows how to sit, loves stuffed animals and she's always the leader of the pack with other dogs.

MHC said they are not sure how she would react to cats.