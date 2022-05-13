MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Rouge, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Rouge is a one year old domestic short hair cat with tortie markings.
The coalition says she was illegally dumped with three other adult cats outside of PetSmart a few weeks ago.
All four cats were clean and healthy and appeared to have been house cats.
Rouge is a sweet girl who started out shy but has been growing more confident by the day.
MHC says she would do best in a home that can go slow with her while she builds up her trust. She might also do well with other cats since it seems she has lived with them previously.
If you are interested in meeting her, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email them at ADOPT@midlandhumane.org.