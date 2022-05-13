Rouge is a sweet girl who started out shy but has been growing more confident by the day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Rouge, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Rouge is a one year old domestic short hair cat with tortie markings.

The coalition says she was illegally dumped with three other adult cats outside of PetSmart a few weeks ago.

All four cats were clean and healthy and appeared to have been house cats.

Rouge is a sweet girl who started out shy but has been growing more confident by the day.

MHC says she would do best in a home that can go slow with her while she builds up her trust. She might also do well with other cats since it seems she has lived with them previously.