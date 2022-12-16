Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix who was surrendered by her family with her friend Betty.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements.

She is a sweet dog, but has been a little depressed at not being in her usual setting.

While she doesn't like the kennel environment, she isn't snippy.

Brittany loves to be near Betty, and the humane coalition would like to place them together if possible but will consider placing them in separate homes.

Both ladies do well with smaller dogs, though MHC did not say how they would react to cats.