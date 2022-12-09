Wednesday was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three male kittens, Dexter, Gomez and Pugsly.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents.

She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three male kittens, Dexter, Gomez and Pugsly.

Now that the kittens have been weaned, it's time for her to find her forever home.

Wednesday is often prim and proper except when she is looking for attention, so we hope you are ready to drop everything and love on her when she asks.

She would possible accept another cat if they have a proper and slow introduction. At this time MHC does not not how she would do with a dog.