Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week

These two boys were found wandering down the street and were taken in by the Arts Council of Midland.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Art is a one-year-old mastiff and Picasso is a six-month-old pit mix.

These two boys were found wandering down the street and were taken in by the Arts Council of Midland.

Both dogs are very loveable. Art can be nervous in new places until he comes out of his shell and Picasso is a happy puppy despite all he's been through.

MHC says they will both need work on basic training and leash training.