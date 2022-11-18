Bear is a 9-year-old male heeler-mastiff mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Bear, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Bear is a 9-year-old male heeler-mastiff mix. He is on the hefty side, at 90 to 100 pounds.

When he was found on the streets, the folks at MHC found a microchip registered to another local dog rescue. Sadly, Bear's humans didn't want to claim him.

He has a habit of roaming and getting out of the yard.

He is friendly with school-aged children, but probably not ideal for smaller children because of his size and strength.

He does well inside a house, but is not fond of cats.