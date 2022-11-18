MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Bear, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Bear is a 9-year-old male heeler-mastiff mix. He is on the hefty side, at 90 to 100 pounds.
When he was found on the streets, the folks at MHC found a microchip registered to another local dog rescue. Sadly, Bear's humans didn't want to claim him.
He has a habit of roaming and getting out of the yard.
He is friendly with school-aged children, but probably not ideal for smaller children because of his size and strength.
He does well inside a house, but is not fond of cats.
If you are interested in meeting Bear, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email ADOPT@midlandhumane.org for inquiring.