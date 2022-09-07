The Greatest Piano Men to be performed at Midland College

Midland college will be hosting The Greatest Piano Men, a performance highlighting the greatest pianists throughout history.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting The Greatest Piano Men, a free production showing the worlds greatest pianists throughout history. The show will feature over 25 hit songs by various artists including Little Richard, Elton John, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder and many more.

The production is part of the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series and is free to the public with no ticket requirement.