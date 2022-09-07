x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

The Greatest Piano Men to be performed at Midland College

Midland college will be hosting The Greatest Piano Men, a performance highlighting the greatest pianists throughout history.
Credit: Stevepb

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting The Greatest Piano Men, a free production showing the worlds greatest pianists throughout history. The show will feature over 25 hit songs by various artists including Little Richard, Elton John, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder and many more.

 The production is part of the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series and is free to the public with no ticket requirement. 

The performance will be shown at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on the Midland College main campus on Sept. 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the event click here.

RELATED: Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum'

RELATED: Midland Christian School names new President

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out