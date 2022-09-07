Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum'

This musical comedy will be the first show in Mabee Theatre II since 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will soon be presenting its newest show, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."

This show is a musical comedy that features a Greek setting, music by Stephen Sondheim and hilarious shenanigans.

The show will run Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 9-Oct. 1, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

MCT recommends this show for audiences 12 and up.

Additionally, this will be the first show in the venue's Mabee Theatre II since 2019.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, you can click or tap here.