Midland Christian School names new President

Dr. Gregory Anderson will be making his way to MCS with a background in spiritual and organizational leadership.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School has announced its new School President.

Dr. Gregory Anderson was appointed to this position officially during a school board meeting on September 6. Dr. Anderson was previously at Lipscomb University in the College of Bible as the Assistant Director of the Doctorate of Ministry Program.

According to the Midland Christian Facebook page, Dr. Anderson has a wide range of experience from working with nonprofits to distance learning. Dr. Anderson also completed a Doctorate of Organizational Leadership back in 2017 from Pepperdine University.

Former President of MCS Jared Lee resigned back in May this year. Lee and four other MCS employees were arrested back in February 2022 for an alleged failure to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team. The five went in front of a grand jury in May and at the time the grand jury no billed them. Last month, these MCS employees filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three other police officers.