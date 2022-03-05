Trinity Oaks Permian Basin to host several community events

The weekend will kick off with a clay shoot and banquet on April 1, followed by a youth outdoor adventure day on April 2.

The Permian Basin branch of nonprofit organization, Trinity Oaks, will be holding several community events the weekend of April 1.

The weekend will kick off with their annual Sporting Clay Tournament on April 1 at 7 a.m. The tournament will be held at Windwalker Farms, located at 2551 County Road C2801 in Stanton.

Then, that evening at 5 p.m. there will be a sportsman-themed banquet at Saulsbury Hangar, located at 190 E. Terminal Drive in Odessa. The banquet will feature food and prizes.

On April 2, they will be holding “H20 Youth Outdoor Adventures” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That event will be held at at Saulsbury Pond, located at 87th Street and Via Entrada in Odessa.

Kids ages 9 to 16 will have the opportunity to shoot .22 rifles, shotguns and bows, drive ATVs and kayak. Guides and instructors will be present to teach them safety and technique. All gear, guns, food and drinks will be provided for free.

Attendance and sponsorships of these events support programs that provide hero celebrations for veterans and first responders, dream hunts on private ranches for the terminally ill and youth days.

The organization says it was founded “on the premise that active participation in the outdoors is a powerful, healing, and fundamentally life-changing experience.”