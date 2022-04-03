Angie's Babies are accepting baby doll donations for local Alzheimer's patients

"It gives the person living with the disease a piece of comfort and something to hang onto whether it's a good or a bad day," said Co-Founder, Julie Gray.

MIDLAND, Texas — There's truly nothing like a Mother's love and Julie Gray and Mary McCourt have seen this first hand.

"Alzheimer's takes away a lot but it never takes away the memory of being a mom," said Co-Founder, Mary McCourt.

Both women are Co-Founders of the project to bring awareness to Alzheimer's, Angie's Babies. Since starting in 2018, they have received hundreds of baby dolls donated to give patients who are battling with the disease.

"We started off our first year, we gave away about 1200 and now were up to 5500 baby dolls that we've given away," said McCourt and Gray.

When each doll is given to the patients, that motherly love is kicked into action. "When we place these dolls in their arms the ladies respond to them because they never forget that feeling of loving their child," Gray said.

Caregivers and family members of those affected can also see the big difference a little 20 inch doll can make. "To see Angie with her baby doll was just some of the the sweetest moments, she'd play patty cake with the doll, she'd feed the doll," McCourt said

"For us and their family members, the staff members of the facility," Gray said. "They just get to witness these people come alive."

Which is why Angie's Babies is continuing the project and accepting more dolls.