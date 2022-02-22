Date set for Community Mural Painting Day in Odessa

The event is being hosted by Odessa Arts and Black Tulip Floral Design.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and Black Tulip Floral Design are teaming up to hold a Community Mural Painting Day on Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Black Tulip, located at 4651 N Grandview Ave.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said this is the first part of a larger program.

“Black Tulip is the first recipient of a mural assistance grant,” said Ham. “This program helps local businesses select and hire artists to create unique pieces for their buildings, making our community brighter.”

The artist selected to create this mural’s design is Cuban-born artist Jhonattan Arango. He was selected out of 81 applicants for the piece.

“I think it’s important to have the people of Odessa feel like they are a part of the process,” said Arango. “It establishes a feeling of ownership and community pride.”