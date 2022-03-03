Permian Basin organizations form coalition on child welfare needs

Several organizations are coming together to encourage the community to help families involved in or at risk of becoming involved in the child welfare system.

MIDLAND, Texas — Get Involved, Permian Basin is a coalition dedicated to encouraging West Texans to do their part in supporting families and children involved in or at risk of becoming involved in the child welfare system.

It is made up of CASA of West Texas, CASA of the Permian Basin, One Accord for Kids, The Attic, High Sky Children’s Ranch, Addy’s Hope, Buckner Midland and Texas Baptist Home for Children.

The coalition says our community is in desperate need of those who directly care for children, like foster and adoptive families, as well as support from those around the families.