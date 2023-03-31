Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show returns to Stanton

Proceeds benefit Midland cancer support center, Gifts of Hope.

STANTON, Texas — The third annual Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show will be held on April 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redneck Metal Buildings in Stanton.

Prizes of varying values will be awarded for categories like best hot rod, best motorcycle, best lifted truck and many more.

Additional activities include raffles, door prizes and auctions. Vendors will be on site doing pin striping and photography, as well as selling wheels, accessories and food.

