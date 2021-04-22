Gifts of Hope receives $50,000 donation from 1st Annual Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show

The non-profit assists cancer patients with everything from emotional support to financial assistance.

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope received a generous gift Thursday.

The non-profit, which assists cancer patients with everything from emotional support to financial assistance, was given a $50,000 donation courtesy of the 1st Annual Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show.

This event was created by Clarence Sauer and featured 323 cars.

Sauer, who owns Redneck Metal Buildings and Construction, started the event to help raise funds for the organization and ease the burden on cancer patients on the Permian Basin. The situation is a familiar one to Sauer, whose wife is a cancer patient herself.