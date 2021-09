Attendees can choose to wear a blindfold while ziplining in an effort to bring awareness to the visually impaired community.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Recording Library of West Texas is holding an event called "Zipline in the Dark" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium.

The event is centered around ziplining. Attendees can choose to wear a blindfold while doing it as an active approach to bringing awareness to the visually impaired community.

Additionally, the event features a car show and several food trucks.