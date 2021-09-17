Rockhounds team up with West Texas Food Bank for Hunger Action Day

Whataburger will be on hand with special surprises, so attendees are encouraged to wear orange to show their support.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank and the Midland Rockhounds are teaming up for Hunger Action Day.

Anyone heading out to the Rockhounds game on Sept. 17 is invited to bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary item to donate.

These donations will go to help the food bank distribute 11 million pounds of food across West Texas.

Whataburger will be on hand with special surprises, so attendees are encouraged to wear orange to show their support.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be against the Tulsa Drillers.