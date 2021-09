Proceeds and donations will be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which works to honor veterans, first responders and their families.

ODESSA, Texas — ASCO Equipment will be holding its 9th annual charity golf tournament on September 18.

This year the company is raising funds for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families.

The tournament will start at 8 am at Sunset Golf and County Club.

ASCO is also matching donations up to $10,000 each, for a combined match of up to $500,000.