Midland Downtown Farmers Market kicks off regular season

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market kicks off its regular season Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

The event will feature over 60 vendors selling many items, like handmade goods and food. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

The market will continue every Saturday at the same time for the rest of the season.

The museum is located at 1705 W. Missouri Ave. in Midland. There will be parking available in a lot on S. K Street and bathrooms will be open in the museum.