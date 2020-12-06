MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market is still going strong, but organizers are hoping shoppers will continue to utilize practices to keep everyone safe.

To help keep shoppers and vendors safe, the market has put out some guidelines everyone should follow.

Shoppers are asked not to linger, but to make their purchases and exit the market. Socializing on the grounds of the museum is discouraged.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask at the market. Vendors will be selling masks if shoppers need to purchase one.

Additionally, contactless payment is encouraged. While most vendors will still accept cash or card, Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay are preferred.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all vendor stalls, and everyone is encouraged to use them often.

Additionally all shoppers are encouraged to stay six feet away from others and practice proper social distancing.

Anyone who has been feeling ill or has underlying health conditions is asked to stay home.

Products available will include salsa, pet treats, local beef and pork and bath items. The market says they plan to include more vendors are restrictions are lifted.

The Midland Downtown Farmers Market is located on the grounds of the Museum of the Southwest and runs 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

For more information you can visit the market's Facebook page.

