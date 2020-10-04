MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market usually happens every Saturday morning on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

Now with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing being practiced, the market hasn't been able to take place.

That hasn't stopped the market from encouraging local shopping however.

Many of the businesses who regularly show up at the market are now offering pick up or porch drop off with online pay options.

Each day the market features a local business on its Instagram and Facebook pages that you can reach out to and shop local.

Businesses who have been spotlighted include The Soap Company, who offers hand sanitizer, lip moisturizer and of course soap, and Shade Tree Salsa who sells chili mix, mustard and more.

Other local businesses the market has promoted include Gili's Food Truck, Sister Dough, K9 Cottage Cookie Company and Rhombus Ranch.

The market also says they have family friendly activities and even more vendors lines up for when it is safe to meet again.

To keep up with the market and see all the local businesses you can support in the meantime, like their Facebook page or follow their Instagram.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Restaurants become community grocery stores in West Texas

How to find food or restaurants near you