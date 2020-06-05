MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be returning on May 9.

This will be the first time the market has been held since March 14. The market temporarily shut down when the Museum of the Southwest closed.

Many of the vendors had continued to provide curbside service and delivery while the market was shut down.

As the market resumes, it will implement some restrictions and encourage people to practice social distancing. Visitors are also asked to consider wearing a mask.

The market will run from 8 to 11 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to quickly make their purchases and exit the market so as not to crowd the area.

All booths will have hand sanitizer available, and shoppers are asked not to crowd the areas between the booths and maintain a proper distance while in line.

While most vendors will still accept cash or card, shoppers can also use contactless payment such as Venmo, PayPal or Apple Pay.

There will also be no restrooms available at the market as the Museum of the Southwest remains closed for the time being.

The market also asks for visitor's patience as access to the grounds might need to be limited at some points.

