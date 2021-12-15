USGS reports third earthquake near Gardendale in one day

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck 14 kilometers east/northeast of Gardendale at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday.
This was the third earthquake that registered near the same location in one day, after 2.9 and 3.6 magnitude earthquakes struck earlier in the day.
The 2.9 occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the 3.6 at 4:21 p.m.
NewsWest 9 has received calls and messages from viewers reporting that they felt all three quakes.
This is all the information we currently have on them. We will update this story if more information becomes available.