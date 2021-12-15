USGS reports third earthquake near Gardendale in one day

The 3.7 magnitude registered Wednesday at 10:33 p.m.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck 14 kilometers east/northeast of Gardendale at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday.

This was the third earthquake that registered near the same location in one day, after 2.9 and 3.6 magnitude earthquakes struck earlier in the day.

The 2.9 occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the 3.6 at 4:21 p.m.

NewsWest 9 has received calls and messages from viewers reporting that they felt all three quakes.